VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $404,820.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $404,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,514,210.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,894. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

