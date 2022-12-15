VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $200.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.74.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VeriSign will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,144 shares of company stock worth $630,991 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in VeriSign by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

