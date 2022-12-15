Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lifted by Stolper Co

Stolper Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.45 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

