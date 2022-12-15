Vertcoin (VTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $29,711.84

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $29,711.84 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,719.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00421465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00020798 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00842115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00104185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.82 or 0.00614146 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00265742 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,672,272 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

