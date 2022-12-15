Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on VERV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Verve Therapeutics news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $2,120,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at $234,268.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $2,120,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,268.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 97,166 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $3,025,749.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,545 shares of company stock worth $17,169,028. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 64.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 42.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $376,958,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 83.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.38. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $43.00.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.