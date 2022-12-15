Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Down to $22.61

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.61, but opened at $20.69. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 4,727 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on VERV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 66,322 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 42.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,958,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 83.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,551 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.
