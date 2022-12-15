Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Down to $22.61

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.61, but opened at $20.69. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 4,727 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VERV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $2,120,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,268.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,545 shares of company stock valued at $17,169,028. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 66,322 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 42.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,958,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 83.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,551 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

