Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy Acquires 35,280 Shares

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy acquired 35,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $30,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vincerx Pharma Trading Down 19.4 %

NASDAQ VINC opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.57. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VINC. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

