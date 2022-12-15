Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIPS. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vipshop by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $13.26 on Friday. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

