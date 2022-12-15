VirtualMeta Trading 0% Lower This Week (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $61.41 million and $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02670373 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

