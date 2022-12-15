Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Vita Coco from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Vita Coco Trading Up 6.6 %

Vita Coco stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $740.99 million, a PE ratio of 101.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.35 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 3,862 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $43,601.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,703.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 3,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $43,601.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,703.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 5,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 628,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,872.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,989 shares of company stock valued at $152,653 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,693,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 952,740 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 573,227 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 292,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

