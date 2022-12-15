VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,780 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $55,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $123.74. 8,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.96. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $136.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. UBS Group cut their price target on VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.86.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

