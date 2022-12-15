Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives $24.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLPNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Voestalpine from €18.90 ($19.89) to €19.60 ($20.63) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($32.63) to €29.20 ($30.74) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Voestalpine Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

