Volution Group (LON:FAN) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 460 ($5.64) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of LON:FAN traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 344.50 ($4.23). 131,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £680.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,922.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 333.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 347.98. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 270 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 564.16 ($6.92).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

In other Volution Group news, insider Ronnie George sold 21,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($3.99), for a total value of £69,988.75 ($85,865.23).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

