Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $3.17 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $86.13 million and $5.22 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.17 or 0.00018234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013289 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00043009 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005744 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00019947 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00235966 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.19701579 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $9,066,020.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

