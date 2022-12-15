W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Position Increased by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for 6.0% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Seneca House Advisors owned about 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 73.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 90,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.9% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.1% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC opened at $80.45 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

