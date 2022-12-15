Walker Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up about 1.1% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

RYH stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.27. 87 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,968. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $248.94 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.40.

