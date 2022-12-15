Walker Asset Management LLC Has $44.28 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Walker Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for approximately 39.8% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Walker Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $44,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,102,000 after acquiring an additional 52,619 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,052,000 after acquiring an additional 50,014 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

JKHY stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.77. 4,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,077. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.84.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

