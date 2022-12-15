Walker Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Walker Asset Management LLC cut its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 172.0% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,779,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,474,000 after acquiring an additional 126,210 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 47,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,250. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

