Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,772 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $146.67 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.00. The company has a market capitalization of $395.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

