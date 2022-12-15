Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $15.85. 12,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 978,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Specifically, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $119,619.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,601.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $115,547.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $119,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,601.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 968,592 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,686 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Warby Parker Trading Down 2.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

