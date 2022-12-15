Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,658 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Waste Connections worth $311,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.65. 29,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,466. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.16. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

