Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WM opened at $166.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.32.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.