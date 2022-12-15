Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $280,829,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 120.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,373,000 after acquiring an additional 735,915 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $166.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.32.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.