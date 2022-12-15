Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Up 3.3%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. 7,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 204,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDH. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Waterdrop Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Trading of Waterdrop

Waterdrop Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waterdrop stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterdrop Inc. ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) by 175.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

