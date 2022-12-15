Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Up 3.3%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. 7,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 204,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDH. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of -0.01.
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
