WAXE (WAXE) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for about $56.76 or 0.00318588 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WAXE has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $141,458.17 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

