WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.58-$4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $97.72 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average of $97.78.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.