WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.58-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.58-$4.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.91.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $97.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.78.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 176.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

