Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Generac (GNRC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Generac (NYSE: GNRC) recently:

12/13/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $98.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $115.00.

11/29/2022 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

11/25/2022 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $181.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $179.00 to $157.00.

11/3/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $131.00 to $122.00.

10/25/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $225.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $395.00 to $181.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $485.00.

10/20/2022 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $320.00.

10/20/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $208.00 to $131.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $135.00.

10/20/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $179.00.

10/18/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $365.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $8.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.88. 2,531,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,993. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.90 and a 52-week high of $377.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.24 and a 200-day moving average of $189.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generac by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Generac by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generac by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

