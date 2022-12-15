Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the November 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,996. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 27.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 89,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 49.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,281,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,226 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

