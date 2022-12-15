Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $22.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 13.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALLY. Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 target price on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.26. Ally Financial has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $53.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after purchasing an additional 261,424 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,157,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,219,000 after acquiring an additional 65,331 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 533,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

