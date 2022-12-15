Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

