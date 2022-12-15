West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.59

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.59 and traded as high as $24.39. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 40,497 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTBA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of West Bancorporation to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on West Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $393.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in West Bancorporation by 21.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 119.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 121.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.