West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 109 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $8.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $391.13. The stock had a trading volume of 137,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,964. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

