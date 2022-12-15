West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 72,934 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.94% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 426.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,179 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,379,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,138,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 171,566 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,293,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.12. 4,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,959. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.