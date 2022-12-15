West Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 46.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.29.

Boeing stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.33. The stock had a trading volume of 35,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,031,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.09.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

