West Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 393.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,263. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

