West Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

West Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $7.33 on Thursday, hitting $279.18. 875,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,005,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.