West Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.1% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.51. The stock had a trading volume of 68,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,999. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.51.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

