Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stake Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,541,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098,715 shares during the period. Western Digital accounts for approximately 1.1% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $147,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 883.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,430 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 445.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,100 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 771.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 986,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 873,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 32.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,369,000 after purchasing an additional 555,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.10. 214,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,195,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

