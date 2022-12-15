Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Western Digital by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Western Digital by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 194,869 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

