Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Down 2.5 %

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$22.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.83. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$22.08 and a 52 week high of C$37.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

