WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Down 7.8%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 273,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,396,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that WeWork Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of WeWork by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,813,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

