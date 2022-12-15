Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WTB. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.91) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($38.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,735 ($45.82).

Whitbread stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,659 ($32.62). 140,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,560.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,574.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71. The company has a market cap of £5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 1,739.87. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.55) and a one year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.78).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

