Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,000 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,500 ($42.94) to GBX 3,000 ($36.81) in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.89) to GBX 3,100 ($38.03) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($49.07) to GBX 3,500 ($42.94) in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.91) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Whitbread Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $8.20 on Friday. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

Whitbread Cuts Dividend

Whitbread Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

