WhiteCoin (XWC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $697,424.61

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $42.31 million and $697,424.61 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00418757 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00033455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021234 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001138 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018206 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000415 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

