Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,877 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.06. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.78.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNFP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

