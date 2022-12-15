Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,368 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $85.91. 60,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,044,753. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.