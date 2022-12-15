Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Raises Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 107,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $202.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

