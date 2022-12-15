Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Reduces Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $109.53. 46,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,657,893. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.96 and a 52 week high of $127.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.88. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

