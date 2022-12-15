Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 263,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $734,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 66,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 299,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $551,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

